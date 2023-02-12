HOLLYWOOD—I’ve finally seen the movie that is so buzzed about, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” which is the frontrunner in the Oscar race with 11 nominations including Best Picture. However, I have plenty of thoughts about this sci-fi dramedy as I would properly categorize it. It is hard to follow, but if you allow yourself to suspend yourself from reality you will find the value in this movie unlike anything I have ever seen before. That is the problem, whatever you think you have heard about this movie, throw it out the window and go into it with an open mind and just take on the journey.

This flick stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner who is quite overwhelmed in her life at the moment. She’s juggling a lot with the company, her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and her daughter, Joy (Stephanie Hsu), who just happens to be dating a woman who is not Chinese. Yes, there is friction with Joy and Evelyn, which is a strong focal point in the movie that is bound to emit a strong emotional reaction from the viewer. Hsu is a fascination actress to watch on the screen and brings a depth to this character that is memorable people.

Waymond is a kooky can of beans, who is losing his interest in his marriage as he attempts to serve divorce papers to his wife in the midst of her trying to prepare all the paperwork for the IRS as the laundromat is being audited. That auditor is portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis in a role unlike anything cinema lovers have ever seen from the actress. She is a scene stealer as a grumpy, brutally honest and at times kick ass villain to our protagonist.

However, when that sci-fi element comes into play that is when things take a turn for the viewer. Honestly, if you blink or turn away from the screen you’re going to miss something important to the narrative that is going to take you away from the chaos. This is a movie that requires your undivided attention, where you witness characters you are beginning to learn more about and identify with and then those characters are taken over by new identities from other universes and they are none alike. Meek Waymond becomes a force to reckon with, Evelyn starts to embrace the superpowers she has always had, but wasn’t sure how to utilize them, and Joy she has a dark side, a wicked one that is fun to watch.

The direction by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert is phenomenal; you get immersed in a world that is just so wonderful that it’s visually stunning to witness and the script is witty, exciting and unlike anything you will ever see on the big screen in my opinion. It is drama mixed with comedy, mixed with sci-fi, mixed with action and a touch of horror if I’m being honest. Evelyn is the key to it all as she discovers choices she made lead to her present predicament, but she gets to experience what her life would have been like if she made different choices. Now isn’t that something all Americans wonder about at given times in their lives.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” has a stellar cast who delivers acting that is award worthy per the nominations received by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It is not the easiest watch, you might even want to watch the movie a second time to fully grasp all that is taking place, but I can say without a doubt “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a movie unlike anything you will ever see on the big screen.