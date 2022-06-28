UNITED STATES—An evening at the casino is great fun, but a rude player or someone who doesn’t have a clue what they’re doing can slightly sour the atmosphere. Casinos bring a great deal to the tourism industry, and nobody wants to be the person that spoils that.

The good news is that it’s all avoidable. We’ve got some tips on the little things you should keep in mind when you’re at the casino, from what to wear, to what to tip and how to play certain games.

Whether you’ve never been to the casino before or need a little refresher before your next trip, we’ve got all you need to know right here.

A Little Etiquette

Although rules change from casino to casino, there are a few key things that you should remember regardless of which casino you’re visiting.

Dress codes are one of the rules of etiquette that change the most frequently, but a good rule of thumb is to dress up rather than down – unless you’ve phoned that specific casino ahead to ask about their dress code. Flip flops and no shirt are almost always a ‘no go’, so stick to a shirt, pants and smart shoes if you want to be guaranteed entry.

Tipping the dealer is another essential rule to remember, and although you won’t be removed from the casino for not following it, tipping keeps the atmosphere friendly.

You don’t need to tip a great deal, just a few dollars when you leave the table. It’s also nice to leave a dollar or two if you have a big win.

Keeping your phone off the table and, ideally, on silent is also a fundamental rule of etiquette. It’s so distracting when people are texting or having a loud conversation on their phone when others are trying to play. If you do have to take a call, forfeit your hand and take it outside.

Learning the Ropes

Caption: Poker rules take a minute to learn, but it’s worth doing

Knowing how to play a game before sitting at the table is another rule that falls under the etiquette umbrella – albeit on an informal level. If there’s a busy table, then the dealer won’t have time to explain the rules of the game. If the table is empty, it’s a little different, but that won’t be the case most of the time.

Of all the casino games available to play, poker is perhaps the one that involves the most skill. Anyone can spin a roulette wheel, and though it helps to know about ratios and probability when you’re placing bets, even if you’ve never played before, you’ll be able to figure out how it works. However, with poker, you need to understand the game first.

Luckily, it’s pretty straightforward to learn how to play Texas Holdem and once you’ve learned, you’ll be able to build on that knowledge and have a new hobby for life.

Blackjack is another game that requires a little time to learn. Although the rules are more straightforward than poker, play proceeds with hand signals that can catch out new players. Knowing which hand signals to use in order to hit, stand, double or split isn’t essential but will help you to feel at home at the table.

Taking a little time before you visit a casino to play the games you’ll encounter online and figure out how they work is a great idea for beginners. It means you can come into the casino with enough knowledge to play confidently and enjoy yourself; while also keeping things fun and flowing for the more experienced players at the table.