BALTIMORE—The 150th edition of the Preakness Stakes is near, taking place on May 17 at the historic Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore. With it comes high stakes, the country’s top three-year-old Thoroughbreds, and the chance of a Triple Crown run. Here’s everything you need to know about this pivotal race.

Key Race Details

The Preakness Stakes is a tough 1 3/16-mile race on a dirt track with a $2 million purse, a significant draw for the best jockeys, trainers, and top-tier horses. Fans can watch these elite thoroughbreds compete as they traverse the short stretch and tight turns the track offers.

Take note that the race will approximately start at 7:05 p.m. ET. For those who can’t attend the classic race live, don’t fret. You can experience the thrill of the race from home via NBC’s live telecast or Peacock’s streaming platform.

2025 Probable Contenders

Several standout horses are expected to run in the Preakness Stakes. Although the final field won’t be determined until closer to May 17, these contenders have the biggest chances of making it to the race.

Clever Again – Trained by Steven Asmussen, this horse recently triumphed in the Hot Springs Stakes. Clever Again’s race experience and confidence make him a top contender heading into race day.

River Thames – This colt is among the top horses to watch after claiming a third-place victory in the Blue Grass Stakes. Trained by Todd Pletcher, River Thames is in impressive form and is undoubtedly a strong challenger in the Preakness.

Heart of Honor – This horse finished in second place in the UAE Derby. With this experience, Heart of Honor is poised to be one of the top contenders in the Preakness.

Instant Replay – This colt, trained by the famous Brad Cox, has proven his competence by claiming a first-place win in the Bathhouse Row Stakes. Instant Replay’s recent form indicates he could be a top runner, bringing talent and determination to the race.

Rodriguez – This horse comes into the Preakness under the guidance of Bob Baffert and is the most recent winner of the Wood Memorial. Rodriguez looks ready and in peak form to run in the Preakness Stakes.

Pay Billy – Pay Billy secured an automatic entry for the Preakness Stakes by claiming victory in the Federico Tesio Stakes. This win proves he has the drive and stamina to compete at the top level.

These horses are shaping up to make the 150th edition of the Preakness Stakes a highly competitive and exciting race. The field will become more specific and clear-cut as race day gets closer. Be sure to check out the 2025 Preakness odds to make informed picks.

Race Day Traditions

One of the beloved traditions happens moments before the Preakness Stakes race when the audience stands to sing the former official state song, “Maryland, My Maryland.” This long-standing tradition symbolizes Maryland’s deep-rooted connection to horse racing. The song sets the stage for the main race, adding a sense of regional pride and pageantry.

Another spectacle is the Black-Eyed Susan Blanket, which is wrapped around the winning horse. It’s a joyous moment for the owner, jockey, and trainer, signifying their victory in one of the country’s best-known races.

Adding to the beloved tradition is InfieldFest, a full-day festival featuring a party-like atmosphere, drinks, food, and live performances by popular artists. This celebration draws many fans every year and offers a festive and fun way to experience the Preakness Stakes, despite not watching from the grandstands.

Betting Tips

Betting at the Preakness Stakes goes beyond choosing the favorite. Here are some tips for placing a bet in a demanding, cutthroat race.

Understand Race Pacing

Predicting which horses can lead, stalk, or close can help you understand how the race will unfold. Hence, you’ll get an edge that the other bettors don’t have.

Focus on Value

Favorites or the most popular name on the card don’t always give the best return. That said, it’s wise to look for contenders whose odds might not reflect their actual value of claiming a victory. Value betting can yield better results than always supporting the favorites.

Consider Pedigree

In races with a distinctive distance, like the Preakness Stakes, bloodlines matter. Look at a contender’s dam and sire to determine how well they do on 1 3/16 miles on dirt. Thoroughbreds bred for dirt performance and stamina are likely to succeed at this race.

Monitor the Weather

It’s essential to watch the weather conditions leading up to the Preakness Stakes. An off-track can significantly change the race dynamics. Some horses do well on a sloppy or muddy track, while others find it difficult. This knowledge can help you fine-tune your picks accordingly.

Looking Ahead

The Preakness Stakes brings together tradition, strategy, and speed, making it one of the most thrilling races in the country. Fans should anticipate fierce competition as elite horses battle it out for the second leg of the Triple Crown series. With all the key information on deck, you’ll be prepared to enjoy every moment of the race, make informed picks, and follow the action.