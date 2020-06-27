BEVERLY HILLS—On June 19, the Beverly Hills City Council amended their March eviction moratorium, now requiring businesses to start paying rent as early as August 1. With new regulations, small businesses can no longer claim that they cannot pay rent due to COVID-19.

According to the city of Beverly Hills website, parties are now required to meet and “make a good faith attempt to develop an agreement. Any agreement worked out between the parties will take precedence over this ordinance and may extend the period for repayment.”

The landlord is required to send any commercial tenants who have not agreed to repayment a notice by the notification date of July 10.

If the commercial tenant fails to contact the landlord in response to the notice or otherwise fails to meet with the landlord, the Repayment Date shall be shortened to October 1, 2020. If a landlord fails to to send the notice or otherwise fails to meet with the commercial tenant, then the Repayment Date shall be extended to July 1, 2021.

All repayments for small business including rent, interest and late fees should be paid by January 1, 2021.