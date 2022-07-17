LOS FELIZ—The executive producer for the NBC comedy Scrubs was arrested in Los Feliz on Thursday, July 17, and is facing several allegations of sexual assault that are said to have transpired between 2012 and 2019.

The arrest took place around 12:00 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Edgem Street.

According to a news release issued by the LAPD, Eric Weinberg, 61, targeted women in coffee shops and grocery stores who appeared to be in their 20’s and 30’s. He posed as a photographer and would arrange photoshoots with the women he targeted. The photoshoots which took place in his home is where the assaults were said to have transpired.

Detectives suspect there are more victims and encourage them to come forward. Officials believe that Weinberg may have also committed these crimes as far back as the 1990’s. Victims or anyone with more information on this case can call (323) 561-3272 to speak to a detective assigned to this matter.

Weinberg is currently incarcerated and his bail is set at $3,225,000.