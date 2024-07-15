BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, July 13, exercise and fitness advocate, Richard Simmons was found unresponsive in his Hollywood Hills home. He died one day after his 76th birthday.



According to Richard Simmon’s biography, Simmons was born Milton Teagle Simmons and changed his name to Richard later in life. He grew up in the French Quarter in Louisiana during the 1970s.

He was a rather large child who was short in stature and struggled with his weight. Simmons admitted on his website that he weighed over 250 lbs when he graduated high school.



There was no weight loss movement at the time. As a teen, he resorted to more destructive ways to lose weight by taking weight-loss pills, laxatives, and vomiting to no avail.



Simmons referred to himself as “an entrepreneur at an early age.” He was selling pralines on the street corners in the French Quarter. It was during this time after high school that he chose to move to the Los Angeles area. Simmons took control of his weight by adopting a lifestyle of balance, moderate eating and exercise. He wanted to help others do the same.



Simmons wanted to start an exercise class for people who needed help. He was faced with those who were already physically fit. He visited doctors and strived toward his goal with the energy and vitality Richard Simmons was known for.

Soon his dream became a reality when he opened his exercise studio, “Slimmons,” located on Civic Center Drive in Beverly Hills. Slimmons remained open until 2013.

Simmons grew in popularity, making TV appearances. He sold videos that are still used today, like “Sweatin’ With The Oldies,” “Blast Off,” and “Party Off The Pounds.” There is still a YouTube channel for those wishing to exercise with the man who made exercising fun.



In the last decade, Simmons made fewer appearances. Only brief appearances over the last few months following a lengthy absence from the public eye.

On March 14, 2016, Simmons made the following statement on, The Today Show.



“For all the people who are worrying about me, I want to tell them that I love them with all my heart and soul. And not to worry, Richard’s fine. And you haven’t seen the last of me, I’ll come back, and I’ll come back strong.”





In March 2024, Simmons clarified questions about his health after leaving what was called a “cryptic message” on Facebook that reportedly left his fans thinking he was dying. Again, on The Today Show, Simmons reveals he had skin cancer calling one of the spots, “A Frankenstein,” by his eye. The full text of the Facebook post below



“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am dying. Oh, I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.



Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.



Start with a healthy breakfast. Do you like oatmeal…. Whole wheat toast ..eggs once or twice a week Fresh fruit or half of an English muffin?



Then there is lunch. How about a nice salad? Don’t eat your dinner too late. Combine your protein with a starch, and a few vegetables. And sure, once in a while, have dessert. One healthy day of eating will lead to the next…and the next.



Every day that you are alive you have got to move. Whether it is standing or sitting you have got move your body every day. Start with stretching then cardio and strength.



I have a lot of workout videos on YouTube that you can use. Or maybe you have some videos at home. And before you go to bed do a little stretching. Stretch your neck. Your shoulders….and your arms…and dont forget your legs. Do some circles with your ankles. Point and flex your feet and I promise that you will have a better night’s sleep.



There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way. If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called Live Like You Were Dying. Live today and don’t forget to pray.



Love,

Richard”



On July 14, Richard Simmons, brother Lenny confirmed the death of his brother and asked for privacy at this time. He too posted his request on Richard Simmon’s Facebook page.



“Hello Everyone,

I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.



So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life!



He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on.

We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.—Lenny Simmons”





