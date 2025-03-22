LAUREL CANYON—On Friday, March 21, at 8:16 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) sent out an alert for everyone in the area between Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Terra Street, 5 Freeway, and Pierce Street was urged to evacuate. Ritchie Valens Recreation Center, located at 10736 Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Pacoima.



According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) website on the Alert page.



A limited evacuation order INC #0486 was put in place at 7:07 p.m. following a structure fire located at 13555 W. Rimington St. in Pacoima. Sixty homes were evacuated due to a planned LAFD operation.



Reports indicate that the fire was caused by explosives (fireworks) stored in the home. The planned operation was to detonate the fireworks/explosives that were still in the partially destroyed home.



A 40-year-old man was hospitalized for burns caused by fireworks at Remington Street and Remick Avenue. The patient is reportedly in critical Condition. No one else was home at the time of the explosion. There are no other reported injuries at this time.