SANTA MONICA — The City of Santa Monica approved an extension on eviction moratorium for both residential and commercial tenants. Santa Monica’s eviction moratorium has been extended to September 30 for residential tenants and August 31, for commercial tenants.

The City has been extending moratoriums since the lock down began in mid-March due to COVID-19.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread, impacting the livelihoods of our community members and small businesses, we continue to extend our local eviction moratorium to keep people in their homes or tenancy,” said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg.

Although the rate of deaths is slowing down in the state positive case numbers remain high. The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has identified 218,693 positive cases and 5,214 deaths due to COVID-19 in L.A county until last Friday. Santa Monica has seen 703 new cases and 37 deaths.

According to the Health Department, as of Friday August 13, there are 1,415 confirmed cases of hospitalization and 33% of these are confirmed cases in the ICU. The weekly average of hospitalizations is 1,521 patients.

The data of the past two week’s average number of patients hospitalization is reported at 2,026 showing signs of a slowing trend and a 25% reduction in the daily number of patients being hospitalized.

“The lower number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations is encouraging, however we still have far too many people spreading this virus,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

“Every day, a team of public health specialists investigate clusters of cases associated with parties, dinner events and gatherings. None of these activities are essential and all can lead to growing number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” she said.