WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, January 28, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo was arrested after participating in a protest. At approximately 8:15 p.m., an individual dressed in all-black clothing and wearing a gray backpack was seen breaking windows of businesses in the 1500 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. Reisgo was captured on security footage. Reports indicate that the suspect is also known as Ezequiel “Zeke” Jorge Riesgo.

The gathering was in protest of video footage in the death of Tyre Nichols by officers from the Memphis Police Department.

According to a January 30 news release from the Los Angeles Police Department, Riesgo was marching with the other protestors on the 1600 block of Vine Street when he spray-painted the wall of one of the businesses.

At the end of the march, Riesgo was arrested by officers and transported to the Hollywood Station, Van Nuys Division where he was booked into jail for felony vandalism, 594 (A) (3) Penal Code Booking number #6543033 Bail was set at $20,000. He bonded out on January 29.



The tools and spray paint Riesgo used to vandalize the buildings were found in the backpack he was carrying.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate locator, Riesgo has a court date scheduled for February 23, at 8:30 a.m. at the Los Angeles County Municipal Court Division 30 on 210 West Temple Street in Los Angeles.