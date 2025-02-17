SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, February 16, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) issued a press release notifying the public of the arrest and detention of Fabian Mendez of Inglewood who was the suspect wanted in connection to the January 15, shooting death of a homeless man.



Mendez is charged with homicide under Penal Code 187. Bail was set at $3,000,000.



On January 15, at approximately 1:30 a.m., SMPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 200th block of Broadway (At Ally 2) between a white or Hispanic male in his 20s and a black male in his 30s.



Reports indicate that an altercation began as an argument. The suspect, who was later identified as Fabian Mendez reportedly chased the man who was believed to be homeless into the street and shot him in the back.



The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Det. Reyes (Isaac.Reyes@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-4852, Detective Sergeant Lozano (Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-8774, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.



