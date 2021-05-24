SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, May 19, Interim City Manager for Santa Monica, Lane Dilg, signed the 36th Supplement which aligns Santa Monica’s guidance for face coverings with Los Angeles County and the state of California. In addition, face coverings will continue to be worn indoors and around crowds. Those who are vaccinated have to follow guidelines. The state is expected to full reopen its economy on June 15.

Face coverings will still be required in certain settings. The city defines a crowded space as an area outside your residence where you cannot maintain 6 feet distance from others. Crowded spaces include live performances, parades, sporting events, etc.

The 36th supplement overrides and replaces the First Revised 20th Supplement issued on July 15, 2020. There are changes regarding parking-related citations and enforcement. A press release states:

“Imposition of late payment penalties for unpaid or delinquent parking citations.”

Restrictions and limitations in green parking zones will be enforced. Enforcing towing violations on delinquent parking citations and expired registration will also resume.