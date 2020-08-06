WASHINGTON— On Wednesday, August 5, Facebook and Twitter removed a video post by President Trump that said children are “almost immune” to COVID-19.

Twitter temporarily blocked the Trump election campaign account from tweeting until it removed the video post. The video was from a Fox News interview in which Trump urged schools to reopen and incorrectly stated that children are “almost immune from the disease.”

Facebook also removed a post with this video from Trump’s own page. The social networking sites said the post violated their rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

Research indicates that while children get infected with COVID-19 less often and have less severe symptoms, they are still able to get and spread it.

Facebook spokesperson, Anthony Stone, said: “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation.”

Twitter spokesperson, Trenton Kennedy, said: “The @TeamTrump Tweet you referenced is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again.”

“The President was stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus. Another day, another display of Silicon Valley’s flagrant bias against this President, where the rules are only enforced in one direction. Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth,” said Courtney Parella, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign.