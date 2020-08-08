UNITED STATES—Two of the largest, and most influential, social media platforms in the world recently decided to remove a video of President Donald J. Trump, where he made some remarks about Coronavirus that were deemed “false information.”

During a phone interview appearance on Fox News’ flagship morning show “Fox & Friends,” the President made an argument that schools should open, so children can attend, again. “If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease.”

He continued, “They’ve got much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for this. They don’t have a problem. They just don’t have a problem.”

However, experts have discovered through extensive research on the deadly virus that young children, as well as the elderly, are the least immune to it.

According to a report conducted by the Journal of Pediatrics, “Researchers found that children requiring intensive care had higher levels of inflammation and needed additional breathing support, compared to those who were treated on a general unit.”

After video of the President’s remarks were shared all across social media, it lead to an outcry from users on both Facebook and Twitter, with millions demanding that the video be removed.

While both platforms have hesitated to remove videos of past controversial remarks the President has made, they chose to act swiftly and decisively this time.

Facebook spokesman, Andy Stone, stated, “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation.”

Meanwhile, Twitter spokeswoman made clear that the tweet “is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again.”

In response, White House deputy national press secretary, Courtney Parella, responded, “Another day, another display of Silicon Valley’s flagrant bias against this president, where the rules are only enforced in one direction. Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth.”