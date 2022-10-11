MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website that as a result of the low community transmission rate of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health updated its rules regarding the use of facemasks to be an individual preference in indoor public settings including businesses and government offices, which includes Malibu City Hall. See more details, including in which settings facemask use is still required, strongly recommended or personal preference.

On August 1, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) notified Malibu that facemasks are no longer required, but still strongly recommended while inside Malibu City Hall.

On July 1, the LADPH notified the city that, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and the resulting positive cases among City Hall staff, facemasks were required inside Malibu City Hall.

According to LADPH guidelines, which the city follows, a cluster of 3 or more cases of COVID-19 among workers in a workplace within a span of 14 days is considered an “outbreak,” which triggers additional safety protocols, including requiring the use of facemasks indoors. Malibu City Hall, which approximately 85 employees, had 4 positive cases over a 14-day period, June 14 – June 27. All of the cases were contracted outside of Malibu City Hall, and were not transmitted among staff inside City Hall.

All City services and programs continue as scheduled. City Hall is open 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Members of the public may also make use of the city’s services and appointments available online, over phone, video conference or email when possible. For details on making virtual appointments, visit the city’s Appointments website.