MALIBU—The city of Malibu reported on its website on Friday, July 1 that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) notified the city that, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the County and the resulting positive cases among City Hall staff, facemasks are required inside Malibu City Hall.

According to LADPH guidelines, which the city follows, a cluster of 3 or more cases of COVID-19 among workers in a workplace within a span of 14 days is considered an “outbreak,” which triggers additional safety protocols, including requiring the use of facemasks indoors. Malibu City Hall, which has approximately 85 employees, had 4 positive cases over a 14-day period, June 14 – 27. All of the cases were contracted outside of City Hall and were not transmitted among staff inside City Hall.

The city of Malibu reported that a “well-fitting facemask must be worn while inside City Hall, including the Senior Center, by visitors as well as staff at all times, except when eating or drinking or alone in a private office, room or vehicle, until further notice.”

That includes outdoor spaces when 6 feet of physical distancing is not able to be maintained.

All City services and programs continue as scheduled. City Hall is open 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Members of the public are asked to make use of the City’s services and appointments available online, over phone, video conference or email when possible. For information on making virtual appointments, visit the City’s Appointments webpage.

LADPH issued a revised Public Health Officer Order that significantly eased Los Angeles County’s mask mandate, effective March 4, 2022, and Malibu City Hall, following that guidance, “no longer required, but strongly recommended the use of facemasks while inside.”