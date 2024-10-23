BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that it will be hosting the Fall Funtastic Harvest Festival at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market on Sunday, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participants can wear their favorite costume for a day filled with fun activities for the whole family. Enjoy a pumpkin carving contest, costume parade, face painting, arts & crafts, and more.

Contestants must bring their finished pumpkins to the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market at 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 27.