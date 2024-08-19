SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, August 17, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that the start of the fall season at the Santa Monica Swim Center will start on Monday, August 26.

With fall program hours and class offerings will allow individuals to stay public and discover new aquatic skills.

The city of Santa Monica Community Aquatics is an award-winning, community-serving program that serves Santa Monica across three different sites. It offers learn-to-swim classes, training programs, water aerobics classes, lap swim, and fun events for community members of all ages. For more information contact the Santa Monica Swim Center 310-458-8700 or email aquatics.mailbox@santamonica.gov.