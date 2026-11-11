Autumn foliar color has certain consequences. While suspended by the deciduous trees that produce such color, it is spectacular. However, it does not stay suspended forever. Wind and rain eventually bring it down. It then becomes messy as it deteriorates. Fallen leaves accumulate on lawns and hardscapes. They fill gutters and perhaps downspouts.

Furthermore, they do so at the worst possible time. The same wind and rain that cause such mess are unconducive to mitigating it. Raking is easier during better weather. Using ladders to clean roofs and gutters is more hazardous in wet conditions. Fallen leaves are heavier and messier while wet. Wind can blow them about even after raking.

Unfortunately, gutters, or eavestroughs, that accumulate fallen leaves require cleaning. They and their associated downspouts can not function properly if clogged. Some might require cleaning more than once before all the leaves stop falling. Otherwise, rainwater might flow over the edges onto the ground below. There, it splatters onto adjacent walls.

Fallen leaves may justify professional help.

Cleaning fallen leaves from gutters may be a job best left to professionals. It may involve working on ladders or roofs at unsafe heights and in unsafe conditions. Deteriorating fallen leaves can be very slippery. Installation of screen-like devices over gutters can mitigate the need for future cleaning. Gutters that are below no trees probably need no cleaning.

Lawns and most groundcovers that accumulate fallen leaves require raking. Otherwise, they can succumb to shade from such leaves. Also, damp leaves promote mildew, which can ruin grass or groundcover plants. Only very coarse groundcovers, such as Algerian ivy, can absorb small leaves. Fine groundcovers are more vulnerable but easier to rake.

Hardscapes may also necessitate raking. Leaves can stain wooden decks and concrete pavement. Such leaves are also a slipping hazard when damp. Wooden decks are more susceptible to decay beneath decaying leaves. Besides, fallen leaves simply look shabby if they accumulate on hardscapes. Raking is responsible gardening hygiene for autumn.

Highlight: Sweetgum

No other autumn foliar color is as reliable as sweetgum (Liquidambar styraciflua). It begins to develop a brilliant blend of yellow, orange, and red with the earliest mild chill. It then defoliates slowly, retaining its color through the first wind and rain of autumn. Individual leaves are approximately four inches wide and palmate with five pointy lobes.

Mature sweetgum trees can grow fifty feet tall, but do not grow very broad. They can be taller and leaner to compete with other tall trees. Because of their relatively narrow form, they sometimes grow in groves. These groves suit parks and other large landscapes. Sweetgum is too big for compact home gardens, although popular as such.

Unfortunately, sweetgum is not a perfect tree. Its notably aggressive roots can displace pavement. Its branch structure can be structurally deficient. Because defoliation is so slow, branches are susceptible to wind damage in winter. Spiky and hard seed capsules are more than obnoxiously abundant. On paved surfaces, they can be hazardous to step on.

A few cultivars of sweetgum are readily available. ‘Burgundy’ develops more dark purplish red autumn foliar color.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.