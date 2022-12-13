HOLLYWOOD—Who doesn’t enjoy Christmas movies? We all have our special list of Christmas movies that we watch year after year. From “Home Alone” and “Elf” to “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation.” So many movies to choose from this holiday season. There is something for everyone on the list, from Dolly Parton fans, to Hallmark movie loyalists, the Christmas magic is in full gear.

So many movies on Netflix, Peacock, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Hulu. Remember that many of the streaming services offer free trials, so if there’s something you want to try out, take advantage. Let’s look at some of the movies out there; “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” where the country queen shines in her musical quest to film a holiday special at Dollywood. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Allen, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus join her journey. You can stream it on Peacock.

The movie “Spirited,” stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell team up for this musical adaptation of the classic Scrooge story. Streaming on Apple TV+. “A Merry Single Christmas,” after breaking up, Megan and Liam find themselves at the same Christmas singles retreat. Can this twist of fate bring them back together? Streaming on Peacock. “Must Love Christmas,” is about a romance novelist who finds herself in a Christmas love triangle after ending up stranded in a snowed-in small town during the holidays. The movie premieres on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount + on December 11.

“The Noel Diary,” stars Jacob (Justin Hartlet), and the film shows his return to his childhood home and encounters Ellie (Bonnie Bedilia) in search of her birth mother. Jacob discovers a diary that may unlock mysteries from both of their pasts. Streaming on Netflix. The 2000 comedy “Snow Day,” gets a musical remake with this new Christmas movie that follows a group of kids as they discover what it means to take risks and live in the moment during an epic day off from school. Streams on Paramount + on December 16. Streaming on December 18 on Paramount + is “When Christmas Was Young,” about a young singer who left behind her dreams of making big runs into a high-powered music manager and music is made while sparks fly. The movie premieres on CBS and Paramount+ on December 18.

On HBO Max, the film “Holiday Harmony,” about a previously homeless singer that has an opportunity for her big break, but, while traveling cross-country to get to the event, she breaks down in Harmony, Oklahoma. To get back on track, all she has to do is help a group of local kids with their Christmas performance. On Prime Video, there is “Something from Tiffany’s,” starring Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson, Kendrick Smith Sampson, and Shay Mitchell star in the brand-new Christmas rom-com about misunderstandings and missed connections produced by Reese Witherspoon. It all starts when gifts from Tiffany’s end up in the wrong hands. So many more, including “Falling For Christmas.”

The film stars Lindsay Lohan as a spoiled heiress who loses her memory in a skiing accident and lands in the care of a lodge owner widower at Christmastime. The film is directed by Janeen Damian, in her directorial debut from a screenplay by Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver. It marked Lohan’s first role in a major production in over a decade following a series of career setbacks while recovering from addiction and legal issues.

The movie was actually released on my birthday, November 10, 2022, by Netflix. So the plot is about Sierra Belmont (Lohan) who has recently been appointed as “vice president of atmosphere” at the luxury ski resort in Aspen owned by her father, Beauregard, despite having no interest in the business. Sierra goes up the mountain top with her influencer boyfriend Tad for a photo shoot where he proposes to her. The harsh weather causes her to lose balance and she loses conscious. Enter, Jake Russell, who offers her a place to stay in his bed and breakfast, the Northstar Lodge. It’s a very happy Christmas in the end.

