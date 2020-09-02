WEST HOLLYWOOD—Monday, August 31, Citizen App reported a shot fired at 616 N Fuller Ave. around 1:00 a.m.

Citizen App user (let’s call him Joe) filmed the police at the home residence where a child was handcuffed standing in front of the home with a few others.

Joe stood by filming the scene as he added commentary. He zoomed in on the home where he said a police officer was holding a gun up the stairs pointed at someone although this is not confirmed because the video was fuzzy.

As he was filming he said, “this place always has problems” as he spoke to another bystander (let’s call him Frank) who said, “They called when someone shot their pellet. False alarm. Second time they did this. They did this a month ago.”

Joe said, “Yeah I remember this sh*t.”

Frank mentioned that police were called after someone at the home claimed they would hold a victim hostage and that they wanted $100,000. He said, “they almost called in the swat.”

Joe responded, “that’s what they said last time, but they swatted themselves right?”

Frank said, “yeah.”

With multiple police officers there, Joe thought it was, “a hell of a waste of resources.”

Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Community Police Station confirmed with Canyon News that there was nobody shot.