According to the Floyd’s family attorney, Ben Crump, “The United States Department of Justice has warned law enforcement for decades about the dangers of positional asphyxia.” Positional asphyxia occurs when an individual with predisposing factors becomes involved in a violent struggle with an officer or officers, particularly when physical restraint includes behind-the-back handcuffing combined with placing the subject in a stomach-down position.

The Minneapolis Police Department Policy & Procedure Manual § 9-111.01 states:

When any restraint technique is used on a subject, the subject shall not be left in a prone position and shall be placed on their side as soon as they are secured. Once the subject is secured, an officer shall watch for any of the following signs: Significant change in behavior or level consciousness

Shortness of breath or irregular breathing

Seizures or convulsions

Complaints of serious pain or injury

Any other serious medical problem.

The suit alleges that The City of Minneapolis permitted officers to receive “Killology” or “warrior style” training that teaches officers to consider every person and every situation as a potential deadly threat. According to court documents, officers were not provided official training for positional or mechanical asphyxia associated with prone restraint. High-ranking officers and agents of The Minneapolis Police offered “Killology” training to all officers.

According to the allegations filed against The City of Minneapolis, The City acted with “deliberate indifference to the rights of arrestees, detainees, and the like, participated in contract negotiations with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis that granted officers powers that allowed them to avoid discipline for misconduct”. Contract negotiations with the Police Officers Federation included the ability to review evidence and video footage prior to giving statements in use of force and misconduct matters.

The lawsuit does not specify the damages the family is seeking. Court documents indicate that ,”Punitive damages are available against [defendant] Chauvin and are hereby claimed as a matter of federal common law. Plaintiff is entitled to recovery of costs, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, under 42 U.S.C. § 1988.”

Plaintiff Kaarin Nelson Schaffer is an attorney duly licensed to practice before the State and Federal Courts of Minnesota. On July 6, 2020, Schaffer was appointed as trustee for George Floyd’s next of kin. Mr. Floyd is survived by next of kin including his children and siblings.