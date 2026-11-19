BEVERLY HILLS—The family of a 16-year-old Beverly Hills High School student has filed a lawsuit against the Beverly Hills Unified School District. The family says staff failed to protect the boy when a group of classmates attacked him in the school cafeteria. The family filed the lawsuit in November 2026 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The attack took place in March 2026 during lunch. According to the lawsuit, six students confronted the boy before the fight, and some of them made threats. Classmates then allegedly swarmed him and dragged him across the cafeteria floor.

The lawsuit says students kept punching and kicking him while he was on the ground. Staff members tried to step in during the fight. Video of the incident reportedly shows chairs and tables being knocked over.

The student was reportedly diagnosed with a closed head injury after the attack. He was already recovering from a past injury at the time. In January 2026, he had emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after he was hurt playing soccer for the school.

His attorney, Michelle Seañez, said doctors had told him not to play contact sports for five months, following his surgery. The fight happened during that recovery period. The family says the boy acted in self-defense and did not start the fight.

After the incident, the district suspended the student for five days. The district said he willfully used force or violence. His mother challenged the decision, and the district cut the suspension to four days, but the finding stayed on his record.

The lawsuit names the school district, 50 unnamed district employees, and 25 unnamed students. The employees are accused of negligent supervision. The students are accused of assault and battery.

Only the unnamed students face possible punitive damages in the case. The family says those students acted with malice. In total, the family is seeking more than $35,000 in damages.

The lawsuit describes how staff responded during the fight. It says a lunch-duty worker told the students to stop, then left to get help. A second employee ran downstairs after a teacher raised the alarm.

Before suing a public agency in California, a person must usually file a government claim with that agency first. The family filed its claim with the district in July 2026. The district rejected the claim within two weeks, which allowed the family to move forward with the lawsuit.

Principal Loan Sriruksa said the school has kept its security video and incident reports from the day of the fight. The Beverly Hills Unified School District has not made a public statement about the lawsuit. No court dates have been announced.