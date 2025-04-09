HOLLYWOOD—Carrie Underwood is everywhere these days. From being on “American Idol” to showing up in Las Vegas. Talk about mixing country and rock in Sin City. Carrie joined the rock band for a set of songs at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 5, during a show part of the group’s ongoing tour. Underwood, 42 and Papa Roach sang his smash hit, “Last Resort,” to mark the song’s 25th anniversary.

Last year, Carrie teamed up with Papa Roach to record a new rendition of the latter’s 2022 track “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark),” which continued the band’s mission to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Papa Roach formed in 1993 in Vacaville, California and gained popularity in 2000 with their breakthrough album, “Infest,” featuring the hit song “Last Resort.”

Carrie came to prominence after winning the fourth season of “American Idol” in 2005, and her debut album, “Some Hearts,” was released later that year. It became a massive commercial success selling over seven million copies. Her first single “Inside Your Heaven” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100. She won Best New Artist at the 49th annual Grammy Awards in 2007 and she has four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Carrie also sang at President Trump’s inaugural, a cappella version of “America the Beautiful,” an event that became embroiled in technical difficulties and widespread criticism, affecting both her public image and her streaming numbers. Bottom line, her true fans still admire and love her.

Another blond in the news is Madonna. She has buried the hatchet with Sir Elton John ending a decades-long feud. Sir Elton John, 78, has repeatedly accused Madonna of lip=syncing over the years, prompting Madonna’s team- back in 2004- to respond that she did not spend her time trashing other artists. The music legends actually reconciled over this past weekend after Madonna went to confront Sir Elton following his performance on “Saturday Night Live” she actually wrote that on the Instagram platform. The Vogue singer 66, said she had been a fan of Sir Elton since she was a teenager.

Back in 2004, Sir Elton ridiculed Madonna’s nomination at an awards show, using explicit language, that created the feud. So happy, it’s over, life is too short to spend time angry. In response to her social media post, Sir Elton thanked Madonna for forgiving his big mouth. A great ending to a feud indeed. Ever since she came onto the scene in 1983, Madonna has ruled the airwaves, album charts, and general culture.

She is one of the most successful solo artist in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart history and the best-selling female recording artist of all time. Known as “The Queen Of Pop.” She has starred in movies, written books, and founded the Ray of Light Foundation.

As we know, the music world is full of female artists that have influenced both music and the music industry, and many of them are known for their iconic looks and styles to their music. From pop stars and divas to rockers, songwriters, and singers, these women are the most influential blondes in music. One of them is Dolly Parton, country singer turned entrepreneur, philanthropist with decades-spanning career.

Stevie Nicks made a name for herself as a songwriter and singer behind the band Fleetwood Mac. Singer and superstar Britney Spears has had huge success with albums, world tours, and acting jobs. We all know about her famous legal battles as well, failed marriages, and the infamous public breakdown.

Rose’s Scoop: Another famous blonde is Blondie, recently her drummer Clem Burke passed at the age of 70, after battling cancer. Our deepest condolences to the family.