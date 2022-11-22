HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The mountain lion who reportedly attacked and killed a small leashed dog that was on a walk with a dog walker on November 9, is believed to be the celebrity mountain lion, P-22.



Surveillance footage captured the dog attack. A dog walker, who chose to remain nameless was walking his two small furry clients near the Hollywood Reservoir at Creston and Duran Drive when he felt a tug on the leash.



…“I turn around and I just saw a face. I didn’t know what it was,” the dog walker explained.

“He had Piper in his mouth. He didn’t growl at all. I didn’t hear him. I never had a chance.”



“Piper,” the dog killed by the mountain lion, was a merle-colored Chihuahua mix. The other dog he was walking was unharmed.



The owner of the dogs, Daniel Martinez, was out for the evening at his daughter’s birthday party when he received a text from the dog walker.



“The mountain lion attacked and took away your dog. Killed your dog.” At first, Martinez told reporters, “We thought it was a joke. It turned out to be real. We were just shocked.”



Martinez does not wish any harm to come to P-22. He said, “I just want people to be safe out there so that nothing like this happens again.” He and his wife were saddened to lose their beloved Piper.



“My wife and I got Piper in 2014. We rescued her and she was just the sweetest dog. We’re just devastated at the loss of our little dog,” Martinez stated.