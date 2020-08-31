SANTA MONICA—Mourning fans took to gathering in Leimert Park on August 29 to celebrate the life of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, 43, passed away on the evening of August 28 after battling cancer for four years. While he was best known for his superhero role in the Marvel universe as King T’Challa, he also played several historical figures such as Jackie Robinson in “42.” The actor dealt with his diagnosis privately, but a statement regarding his death stated he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 before it progressed to stage IV, taking his life.

Boseman was survived by his wife, Taylor Ledward.

The vigil happened at 5 P.M. and was planned by the Project Islamic Hope organization, a civil rights group. Boseman’s role as the Black Panther gave him a lot of praise within the Black community for promoting empowerment, and many were saddened to hear of his sudden passing.

This breaks my heart but also shows how much of an impact someone can make. Thank you @chadwickboseman – you and your contributions that inspired so many will be missed pic.twitter.com/xeRZQ1tec6 — Marty Greer (@martygreer) August 31, 2020

Another fan wrote on Instagram, “I met Chadwick Boseman when I was interning in a casting office. He came into read and was sooo kind and beaming with humility. We also had the same PO Box. Every time he had a new movie a signed poster would go up on the wall. He was the King of Wakanda!!! Black Panther is my favorite Marvel movie. It was released on my birthday and I saw it everyday day opening weekend. He brought James Brown, Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall to life on the big screen. Dude is an icon, a legend and everything I want to be as an actor. Thank you for your light, Mr.Boseman. Rest in Power.”

The leader of the organization Najee Ali said on Twitter that the news of the actor passing was devastating and gave his condolences to the family.