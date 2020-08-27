LOS FELIZ— Falling in line with many financially hurt restaurants and businesses, the Italian spot Farfalla Vinoteca e Birreria and Brazilian counterpart Tropicalia announced its permanent closure after struggling during a time of uncertainty in the COVID pandemic.

The restaurant wrote in a public letter, “Dear Vinoteca and Tropicalia Patrons, the uncertainty of this year has led us to the difficult decision to stop operations. We thank you very much for your support over the years. You can still visit us down the way at Trattoria Farfalla. We wish the very best for this wonderful community. Please stay safe and well! With Gratitude and Love, The Team.”

Vinoteca announced original temporary closure on April 5 to follow guidelines mandated by the city to protect the community from COVID.

The restaurant was started by John Borghetti—owner of Farfalla Trattorias— in 2006 and served local seafood from Santa Monica and other local produce to give patrons a merge of Italian and Brazilian food which played homage to Borghetti’s upbringing, according to their website.

Many of their customers responded to the news. One wrote on Instagram, “I’m so bummed, was looking forward to coming back to Vinoteca when this was over. Such a great little wine bar, have so many fun memories there. Take care you all and best of luck in your future endeavors,” while another said, “Devastated is an understatement. Amazing service, the most relaxing ambiance and delicious/great quality food.”

The first Farfalla, opened in 1988, in Los Feliz remains open as well as the locations in Westlake Village and Encino.