BRENTWOOD—Small boutiques have an advantage from larger boutiques and retail stores because of the smaller client atmosphere and the relationships fostered with the customers daily. Due to the coronavirus, smaller boutiques have struggled.

The local Brentwood boutique, Capitol founded by Laura Vinroot Poole keeps its business going from its loyal customers.

In an interview with Coveteur, Poole said that she’s been implementing tactics she learned from the 2008 recession stating: “We spent a lot of time bringing things to clients’ closets rather than having them come in-store.”

“It really helps to have real relationships with people and for them to have been to your store and to know that it’s a legitimate business that they believe has the ability to survive this,” said Poole during her Coveteur interview.

Coveteur stated that Capitol and its team prides itself on how well they are able to understand and actually know their clients. According to Poole, before the company even thought about sales they were checking on their clients to make sure they were doing okay during the pandemic.

According to Coveteur, the pandemic has cut the number of orders and payments delayed. A concept Capitol is trying is to focus on staying relevant by focusing on their own strengths compared to other luxury boutiques, according to Coveteur.

Fashion boutiques from Los Angeles to New York are facing challenges, as many have closed or selling their products online exclusively after being considered non-essential establishments, noted Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.