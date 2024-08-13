Bakersfield, CA— A male bicyclist lost his life after being struck by a car in East Bakersfield late Sunday evening, August 11, 2024, according to KBAK.

The collision occurred in the 400 block of East California Avenue at approximately 10:03 PM.

The driver of a Honda was traveling westbound on East California Avenue, a well-traveled road in a residential and commercial area. The victim, a bicyclist, was attempting to make a left turn from the eastbound lanes when he was hit. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the authorities. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of his family. The Bakersfield Police Department is continuing to look into the details of the crash to determine the exact sequence of events.

