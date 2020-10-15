WEST HOLLYWOOD—A car crash involving a suspected DUI driver left a woman dead on Saturday, October 10.

The female driver and her passenger were traveling eastbound on Sunset Boulevard near Mapleton Drive in a 2015 Lexus when the vehicle crossed the double yellow lines. The driver collided with a 2017 Land Rover traveling westbound on Sunset Boulevard.

“Over the weekend there was a two vehicle car collision,” stated West Los Angeles Traffic Detective Officer Osborn to Canyon News.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and provided medical treatment to those injured. Both drivers and the injured passenger were transported to the Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center to be treated for injuries. The passenger in the 2015 Lexus died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The names of the victims have not been disclosed to the public. The driver of the Lexus has been identified as a 29 year-old woman from Los Angeles.

The Investigation is currently ongoing. The illegal use of drugs and or alcohol have not been ruled out. Officials are investigating if the driver of the Lexus was under any form impaired while functioning the vehicle at the time of the crash.