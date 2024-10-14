Kings County, CA – A 54-year-old man from Visalia lost his life in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, October 12, 2024, after his vehicle struck a large rack containing irrigation pipes in Kings County, according to KSEE.

The accident occurred as the man was driving a white 2014 Nissan Versa southbound on a dirt road just south of Pueblo Avenue and east of 19th Avenue. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle collided with the rack, causing the car to come to rest on its wheels. Tragically, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials have stated that alcohol and drugs do not appear to have played a role in the crash. The name of the deceased has not yet been released as authorities are working to notify the next of kin.

The CHP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, as they work to determine what may have led to the vehicle’s impact with the rack.

