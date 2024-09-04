WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, September 3, at approximately 6:00 a.m., a male pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane on Ventura Freeway flipping him over multiple lanes of traffic. The incident shut down multiple lanes of the 101 Freeway between Winnetka and Tampa Avenue between 6:00-10:00 a.m.



Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) were the first responders on the scene. No information regarding the deceased or the person who struck him has been released to the public at this time.



According to a press release on the CHP website, CHP officers arrested at least 1,100 people for DUI over the Labor Day weekend. The following statement came directly from the website.



“CHP officers kept watch over California’s crowded roadways over the holiday weekend, vigilantly monitoring for instances of impaired driving while implementing a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) that ran from 6:01 p.m. on Friday, August 30, continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 2.



During the 72-hour holiday enforcement effort, CHP officers made over 1,100 arrests for driving under the influence and issued more than 27,000 citations with over 16,200 for speeding alone.”