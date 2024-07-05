MALIBU—On July 4, at approximately 10:20 p.m., the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station responded to a fatal traffic collision at the 22000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), west of Carbon Cyn in Malibu due to a fatal traffic collision closing all lanes of PCH until further notice.



An updated alert from the Lost Hills Station was sent out on July 5, at approximately 4:00 a.m. and again at 7:00 a.m. (PCT) advising drivers to use an alternate route. There was no known ETA at that time.



Preliminary reports indicate that a 2019 Mercedes Benz, four-door sedan crossed the center line of the highway striking a 2020 Cadilac Escalade head-on. First responders declared the driver of the Escalade dead at the scene of the crash. The passenger in the Escalade suffered major injuries. The driver of the Mercedes Benz suffered significant injuries as well. Both injured parties were transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for Treatment.



Investigators indicate that alcohol and speed may have been factors if not the cause of the accident.





