Bakersfield, CA – A head-on collision on Thursday evening, July 11, 2024, just outside of Lamont, resulted in the death of a woman and left another driver seriously injured, KGET reports.

The crash unfolded around 5:50 PM on East Panama Lane, just east of South Vineland Road when a four-door Hyundai, traveling eastbound on Panama Lane, veered into the westbound traffic lanes and collided head-on with a GMC pickup truck. The force of the collision caused significant damage to both vehicles, temporarily blocking the traffic lanes.

The woman driving the Hyundai sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Kern County Fire Department officials. The coroner’s office will release her identity once her family has been notified. The driver of the GMC, an Arvin man, also suffered major injuries and was transported to Kern Medical for treatment.

The crash led to a temporary closure of Panama Lane in both directions east of Vineland Road for approximately three hours as CHP officers conducted their investigation and emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Preliminary reports from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) suggest that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the collision.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to piece together the events that led to this fatal crash.

Wrongful Death Claims

Establishing fault in a collision can depend on multiple factors. One crucial way a personal injury attorney can assist grieving families is by determining legal liability after the loss of a loved one in a traffic accident.

If another party is found to hold some responsibility for the death, the family may be eligible to file a Wrongful Death claim with the at-fault driver’s insurance provider. This claim can provide compensation to help cover hospital fees, burial costs, and the loss of support for the deceased’s dependents.