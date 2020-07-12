LOS FELIZ— The Van Nuys Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian on July 8, 2020.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department the accident took place Wednesday night around 8:55 p.m. when a gray Saturn sedan was driving east on Oxnard Street. The car collided with the pedestrian as they were crossing the street on the corner of Oxnard and Cantaloupe Avenue.

The driver of the sedan failed to stop and offer help to the victim or identify themselves to law enforcement. The sedan was last seen driving east on Oxnard street, and has considerable damage to the front of the vehicle. The sedan’s mirror and other parts of the car where found at the scene.

The victim was a 70-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department. The man was a resident of Van Nuys.

No description of the driver of the sedan has been released at this time.

The City Council created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund, five years ago in April to reward up to $50,000 to members of the community who can provide information that can lead to an offender’s identification, arrest and conviction of the crimes committed.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Martinez at (818) 644-8022 or report anonymously should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.