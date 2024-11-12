HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Friday, November 8, the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) reported that West Traffic Division detectives are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a 48-year-old man.

The LAPD reported on November 7, around 9:55 p.m., the victim was walking northbound across Franklin Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk just east of Van Ness Avenue. A vehicle driven by the suspect was traveling westbound on Franklin Avenue and collided with the victim, causing the victim to also collide with the roadway. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, failing to stop and render aid as required by law.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been disclosed to the public.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Motorists are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves. Motorcyclists are also reminded to obey the rules of the road and ride at a safe speed.

Anyone with details about the hit-and-run collision is asked to contact LAPD West Traffic Detectives at 213-473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone.