CANOGA PARK—On May 2, at approximately 1:10 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Valley Traffic Division responded to a call of a hit-and-run on Sherman Way. Officers responding to the call discovered a male in his 60s, laying lifeless in the roadway. The driver of the car initially fled the scene. Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the pedestrian deceased.



Reports indicate the pedestrian was crossing the roadway on Sherman Way near Independence Avenue near Canoga Park (approximately 3 miles from Woodland Hills) when a man driving a vehicle described as a, black Mercedes-Benz traveling eastbound on Sherman Way fatally struck the pedestrian. The driver did not stop, render aid or wait for medical help to assist the victim.



The driver, later identified as Marvin Edgardo, Pineda, 29, of Northridge who drives a 2023 Mercedes Benz GLE53, was arrested and booked into LAPD Van Nuys jail on charges of felony hit and run.



The following came directly from the LAPD press release.



“Motorists are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detectives, Officer Takeshita at 818-644-8116 or Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114.



During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).



Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.”