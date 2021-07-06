MELROSE- On Tuesday, July 6, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced that West Traffic Division detectives are investigating a fatal hit and run traffic collision that occurred on Tuesday, June 22, around 2:30 a.m.

The incident occurred on Melrose Avenue at the intersection of Normandie Avenue when a Chevrolet Camaro traveling eastbound on Melrose Avenue struck a bicyclist traveling southbound in the west crosswalk of Melrose Avenue.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Camaro fled the scene without rendering aid to the bicyclist or identifying themselves. The suspected vehicle is a two-door 2019-2021 white Chevrolet Camaro with a black convertible top.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Yoshioka, Serial No. 36027 at 213-473-0236 or the Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division Detectives at 213-473-0234. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to individuals who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.