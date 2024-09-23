Bakersfield, CA—A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on North Chester Avenue on Thursday evening, September 19, 2024, according to KBAK.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Chester Avenue and East Beardsley Avenue around 5:40 p.m.

According to initial reports, the motorcyclist collided with a sedan. California Highway Patrol (CHP)officers responded quickly, but the severity of the crash left little hope for the victim. Authorities confirmed that the Kern County Coroner’s Office was notified around 7 p.m.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

Wrongful Death Claims

Determining fault in a collision can involve many factors. One keyway a personal injury attorney can help families after the loss of a loved one in a traffic accident is by establishing legal responsibility.

If someone else is found partly responsible for the death, the family may be able to file a Wrongful Death claim against the at-fault driver’s insurance. This can provide compensation to help cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and the loss of income or support for the family.