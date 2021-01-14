WESTWOOD —On January 13, a vehicle collision involving multiple cars happened around 3:10PM. The traffic collision took place on Wilshire Boulevard west of Beverly Glen Boulevard.

Canyon News spoke to officer Drake Madison (PIO) Media Relations Division stating, “a white Chevrolet Malibu was heading Westbound of Beverly Glen Boulevard at high speeds. The Malibu then collided with a gray, Subaru Outback.”

The Subaru Outback then stopped in the eastbound direction, in the left turn lane still located on Wilshire Boulevard.

Officer Madison shared with Canyon News that “the impact between the Chevrolet and the Subaru caused the Subaru to collide with a blue, BMW X7 which stopped eastbound in the number one lane of Wilshire Boulevard. The Chevrolet continued in a northwest direction and collided with a white, Honda Civic traveling westbound on Wilshire Boulevard.”

The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the accident.

“LAFD responded differently depending on the medical that was needed for each individual” stated Madison with Canyon News.

The paramedics transported the drivers that were inside the Subaru and Chevrolet to the local hospital. The conditions of the drivers are currently unknown, while the passenger that was in the Subaru died at the scene.