Bakersfield, CA – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck near Union Cemetery in east Bakersfield on Wednesday evening, October 16, 2024, according to KGET.

The accident occurred around 7:30 PM in the 900 block of South King Street.

According to investigators, the man was walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a green pickup truck traveling southbound. The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. This marks the 42nd pedestrian death in Kern County in 2024, according to local reports.

Police confirmed that neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in the collision. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a specific “Duty of Care” towards pedestrians, who are particularly vulnerable in traffic accidents. This responsibility includes being vigilant for pedestrians near the roadway and, if a fatal collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

If the at-fault driver avoids legal consequences, compensation might still be available through a family member’s uninsured driver coverage. Consulting with a personal injury attorney can help determine the best options in such cases.

Partial Liability in Pedestrian Accidents

California Law does not consider pedestrians to have the right-of-way under all circumstances, such as if they attempt to cross outside of a crosswalk. However, motorists are never relieved of the expectation to provide pedestrians with a Duty of Care toward their safety.

It may therefore be determined that a motorist is held only partially liable in a pedestrian accident. If that is the case, they would be financially responsible for the victim’s recovery costs in proportion to their degree of liability.