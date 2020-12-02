CALIFORNIA- On Saturday, November 28, a woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in shootings that occurred in Oakland just minutes apart.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. Oakland Police received reports of a shooting in the 8700 block of Hillside Street. Officers quickly responded to the scene of a 25-year-old female victim from San Fransico suffering from a gunshot wound. Oakland Fire Department personnel and Falack ambulance crew provided medical treatment before the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Bay Times reports that the women may have been in Oakland to attend a party.

The victim’s identity is currently being withheld.

Just 8 minutes before officers were dispatched to the scene of the female victim, police responded to reports of a 30-year-old man who was shot in the 9800 block of MacArthur Blvd. He was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, the East Bay Times reports.

Instances of gunfire in Oakland have been up 70% this year with 55 instances as of November 29. Officers at the Oakland Police Department have recovered 918 firearms related to crime this year as of November 29, which is up 41% from last year.

Anyone with information regarding the two shootings is asked to contact Oakland Police Homicide Investigators at (510) 238- 3821.