MELROSE- On Tuesday, December 15, at approximately 1 p.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were flagged down by citizens for a shooting that occurred near Stanley Avenue and Melrose Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded quickly to the incident and a male approximately 30 years of age was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased male suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. An additional male victim was also struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a black male and was last seen fleeing the scene on foot. The motive for the shooting is not currently known.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the publics’ help in identifying the suspect responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Homicide investigators at (213)-382-9470. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800)-222-8477.