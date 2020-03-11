WOODLAND HILLS- Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential suspects responsible for the shooting death of a man that took place on Monday, March 9 at the 20500 block of Ventura Blvd.

On Monday, March 9 around 4:25 a.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department Topanga Division responded to a shooting call inside of an apartment at the 20500 block of Ventura Blvd. When officers arrived, the victim of the shooting was discovered laying on the floor suffering from the fatal gunshot wound.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the location and performed life saving aid but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased victim is described as a black 27-year-old male from Richmond, Texas.

The victims identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. Witnesses at the scene told detectives that the the victim was at his residence when he went outside his apartment and returned yelling, “I was shot.”

One of Victim’s roommates called 911. There are still no active descriptions of the suspects of the shooting at this time.

Detectives are canvassing the area for surveillance video and further evidence. Anyone with additional information is urged to call Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, Detective Castro at (818) 374-1925. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org