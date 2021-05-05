LOS ANGELES—Detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide are investigating a multi-victim shooting from the Mid-City that resulted in two men killed and a third female victim injured.

The LAPD Newsroom reported on May 3, at about 1 a.m., officers from the LAPD Wilshire Area responded to a call of a shooting in a strip mall at the corner of Crenshaw Boulvard and Washington Boulevard. After arriving on the scene, they found a victim who suffered gunshot wounds inside of his vehicle and unresponsive.

A second victim was found on the ground in the parking lot. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. A third victim was inside of her car. She suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and determined the male victims both died at scene. The identity of the victims is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.