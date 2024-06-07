Orcutt, CA – A fatal single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 40-year-old man late Thursday night, June 6, 2024, in Orcutt, according to KEYT.

The tragic incident occurred around 10:38 PM on Highway 135, near the intersection of East Rice Ranch Road. Emergency responders, including members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and other first response teams, rushed to the scene following reports of the crash.

Upon arrival, officials found the man unresponsive and pronounced him dead at the scene. Details surrounding the cause of the accident are currently unclear, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

