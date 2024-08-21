San Luis Obispo County, CA — A single-vehicle rollover on Highway 227 near Cold Canyon claimed the life of a driver and left a passenger injured Monday morning, August 19, 2024, according to The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:52 AM when a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck, traveling southbound on Highway 227, veered off the roadway and tumbled down an embankment.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Jason Jennings, who was present at the scene, reported that the pickup drifted off the highway, colliding with a tree and fencing before coming to a rest. The driver, a 76-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 79-year-old woman, sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The accident took place just north of the Cold Canyon Landfill, a remote area of San Luis Obispo County known for its winding roads and rural landscape. Traffic was reduced to one lane as CHP officers conducted an investigation, trying to determine what led to the vehicle leaving the roadway. Officer Jennings noted that the victims’ identities would not be released until their next of kin had been notified.

