Bakersfield, CA—A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 54-year-old Clovis man on Highway 99 in Bakersfield on Monday morning, August 19, 2024, according to KSEE.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident occurred at approximately 11:51 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, just north of the Highway 46 interchange, an area often congested with both local traffic and long-haul trucks.

The driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling north when he suddenly veered into the center divider. According to the CHP, the vehicle then swerved sharply to the right, leaving the roadway and rolling over onto the shoulder. The impact of the rollover was severe, and first responders noted that the damage to the vehicle was extensive. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP is still investigating the cause of the accident. While it is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors, officials are exploring all possible reasons for the abrupt loss of control.

