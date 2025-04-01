Watsonville, CA – In the early morning of Sunday, March 30, 2025, a driver was killed after crashing into a power pole in Watsonville, according to KSBW.

The Watsonville Police Department reports that the fatal crash occurred shortly after 1:00 AM near 800 Walker Street. Emergency responders arrived to find the driver had sustained fatal injuries.

The crash caused power outages in the area, and crews worked to replace the damaged pole while police investigated. Road closures were in place at Walker Street at Ford Street and Harkins Slough Road at Bayview Drive but have since reopened.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or confirmed whether drugs or alcohol were involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

