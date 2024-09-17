Bakersfield, CA – A fatal multi-vehicle crash on Wheeler Ridge Road claimed at least one life late Sunday afternoon, September 15, 2024, according to KBAK.

The accident occurred around 4:14 PM near the intersection of Wheeler Ridge Road and Millux Road, an area known for its open roads and agricultural surroundings.

The crash involved three vehicles, one of which had reportedly been speeding and weaving on and off the roadway in the moments leading up to the collision. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and details about the circumstances remain unclear. The Kern County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene to confirm the fatality, though the identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers and first responders arrived quickly at the rural location, which lies just south of Bakersfield. The roadway was temporarily closed as authorities worked to assess the scene and determine if there were any other injuries.

CHP is continuing its investigation and has not yet determined if drugs, alcohol, or distracted driving played a role in the collision. They are urging anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to come forward as they work to piece together what happened.

Wrongful Death Claims

Determining fault in a collision can involve many factors. One key way a personal injury attorney can help families after the loss of a loved one in a traffic accident is by establishing legal responsibility.

If someone else is found partly responsible for the death, the family may be able to file a Wrongful Death claim against the at-fault driver’s insurance. This can provide compensation to help cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and the loss of income or support for the family.