CALIFORNIA—On November 6, the office of the United States Attorney for the Central District of California announced that the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Thomas Wayne Markle Senior, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on a federal criminal complaint. The complaint alleges that since 2008, he has kept child sexual abuse material in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented. The material includes photos of him with prepubescent girls.

In October 2026, investigators discovered an individual who signed an affidavit stating that he had found suspected child sexual abuse material in Markle’s possession in the Philippines. Investigators interviewed another individual who alleged that the defendant rented a storage locker in the Los Angeles area. This person also provided information that led investigators to a second unit.

After obtaining a warrant, investigators searched both units and found 78 items, including books, film negatives, and slides containing suspected CSAM. The affidavit describes three of those images. In two images, a man identified by a witness as Markle is posing with a nude underage girl. There is also a third image showing a nude prepubescent girl in a room that appears to belong to a motel chain in the Philippines. The lockers also contain additional photographs in which Markle appears to be posing with children in various stages of undress.

Markle’s most recent locker payments were processed one month ago via auto-pay. He made his first court appearance Friday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

During the investigation, agents from the FBI’s Tampa and Los Angeles field offices worked with Marshall Islands Law Enforcement Attaches, as well as with law enforcement personnel from Manila and Mexico. These investigators located the material and then arrested Markle. The FBI is conducting the ongoing investigation. No further information has been released to the public.

Meghan Markle is an actor, best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the USA series “Suits.” She has a son, Archie, and a daughter, Lilibet. Markle is married to Prince Harry, the younger son of Princess Diana and King Charles III. Senior is a retired director of photography and lighting director who received an Emmy Award in 1975 for “Made in Chicago.” He also has a son, Thomas Markle Junior, and another daughter, Samantha.